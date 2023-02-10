All the candy goodies crafted with chocolate were able to be brought home, or eaten right then and there! (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

MUST SEE: Chocolate Making at Cotton’s in Vernon

Guests were treated to a sweet class on the art of chocolatiering at Vernon store

Four guests were treated to a sweet and irresistible class on Wednesday night, hosted by Cotton’s Chocolate.

Dubbed The Chocolate Express, participants learned the art of chocolatiering, from teacher Barrita Durward.

Numerous techniques were taught, including marbling and melting, with those in attendance having the opportunity to win yummy prizes, as well as take home all of their delectable creations.

Durward, who started up Cotton’s Chocolates 26 years ago, had already won two awards from the Vernon Winter Carnival in years prior, The Best New Event (in 2021) and Best Junior Event.

As the only master chocolatier, she also finds a way to give back, with a portion of the admission fees on Wednesday going towards the Sweet Smiles Society, which helps support less-fortunate children.

For more information on Cotton’s Chocolate, you can visit their website at cottonschocolates.com

Guests at the chocolatier class learned numerous techniques, including marbling, molding and melting (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

