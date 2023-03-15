Janet Parker donates $15K to Penticton’s Pathways Addictions Resource Centre

Donations are so needed to help the non-profit continue to offer counselling and programs

Pathways Addictions Resource Centre got a big funding boost thanks to a community member known for helping non-profits which focus on substance use.

Janet Parker presented a $15,000 cheque to Pathways last week. The funds will go a long way to offering counselling and support to those who can’t afford it.

Parker and Parker’s Chrysler has contributed well over $100,000 over the years to Discovery House and Pathways.

Janet Parker’s son Colin Parker passed away at age 39 in 2016. He struggled with addictions.

“Colin was a very generous man and I know he would be very happy to know how Penticton embraced the fundraiser for Pathways,” said Janet in 2017 when they raised over $7,000 for Pathways.

Contributions to Pathways are crucial since Interior Health stopped funding it completely nearly two years ago. Interior Health said it cancelled its 20-year contract so it could take over addictions services under its authority. Despite weekly community protests and all levels of government condemning Interior Health’s decision, the regional health authority has not changed its mind.

Now the busy non-profit is solely relying on community donations like Parker’s to keep going.

Pathways offers counselling, educational and group sessions, various programs, online courses and harm reduction. It also helps get people into treatment when and if it is available.

To make a donation or to find out information about Pathways, call 250-492-0400 or go to pathwaysaddictions.ca.

READ MORE: Community outraged at Interior Health’s decision to cut funding to Pathways during an opioid crisis

Addictions treatmentDonation