Board the bus and enjoy the light tour throughout the city Wednesday, Dec. 14

The free BC Transit Lights Tour is returning this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, board the bus (no fare required) at any of the four stops along the way and enjoy a tour of Christmas lights around Penticton.

This free tour had been a favourite among seniors in the community but didn’t take place in the past two years due to COVID.

Scheduled stops include:

• Wade and Martin (6:30 p.m, 7:45 p.m)

• Plaza (6:35 p.m, 7:50 p.m)

• Cherry Lane (6:40 p.m, 7:55 p.m.)

• Peachtree (6:45 p.m, 8 p.m.)

