Help Cram the Cruiser in Keremeos this Thursday

It’s that time of year again; time to Cram the Cruiser with donations to support the Cawston and Keremeos Food Bank on Thursday, Dec. 1.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Keremeos RCMP and Victim Services will be gathering donations of non-perishable food outside Keremeos’ Buy-Low Foods.
The annual fundraiser consistently brings out the community’s support for those in need.
Donations of cash are also acceptable, and will be used by the food bank to purchase food.
