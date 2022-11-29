A previous year’s Cram the Cruiser at Buy-Low Foods brought in more than $1,000 in cash donations and a truckload of food items. (Review File)

Help Cram the Cruiser in Keremeos this Thursday

The cruiser will be set up outside the Buy-Low Foods from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It’s that time of year again; time to Cram the Cruiser with donations to support the Cawston and Keremeos Food Bank on Thursday, Dec. 1.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Keremeos RCMP and Victim Services will be gathering donations of non-perishable food outside Keremeos’ Buy-Low Foods.

The annual fundraiser consistently brings out the community’s support for those in need.

READ MORE: Keremeos RCMP enjoy successful ‘Cram the Cruiser’ fundraiser

Donations of cash are also acceptable, and will be used by the food bank to purchase food.

