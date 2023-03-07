Ethan, 12, suffered damage to his leg after falling under a Kelowna transit bus on Feb. 28, 2023. (GoFundMe)

Ethan, 12, suffered damage to his leg after falling under a Kelowna transit bus on Feb. 28, 2023. (GoFundMe)

Fundraiser tops $5,000 for Kelowna boy injured after falling under bus

The GoFundMe says donations will help with cost of physiotherapy

A fundraiser has earned over $5,000 for a Kelowna boy injured after slipping under a city bus in the Mission area.

On Feb. 28, 12-year-old Ethan was running to the bus stop with friends when he slipped on the ice and slid under the bus as it pulled away.

READ MORE: Child hit by Kelowna BC Transit bus after school

The GoFundMe says Ethan has a severely damaged leg and remains in care at Kelowna General Hospital.

Donations are to go toward physiotherapy and any equipment needed for recovery, as his mom takes time off work to focus on Ethan.

“Stacy and Ethan are overwhelmed with the support from the community near and far,” said Deirdre Wilson, the fundraiser’s organizer.

In just one day, the fundraiser surpassed the halfway mark of its $10,000 goal.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitfundraiserKelowna

Previous story
Look to book your next vacation at Kelowna International Airport Spring Travel show

Just Posted

Nickel Plate Nordic Centre is once again hosting the Okanagan Cup’s ski races in March 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Teck Okanagan Cup ski races returning to Nickel Plate Nordic Centre near Penticton

Campbell Mountain Landfill seen from above. (Contributed photo)
Penticton landfill warned over distributing waste instead of compost in 2022

Ishadiah Flores, Okanagan College electronics engineering technology student, works on equipment in class. (OC image)
Okanagan College gets a jolt in electronic donation

Black Press Media file photo
Oliver and Osoyoos getting over $2M apiece from provincial government