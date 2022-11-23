Community reunites at Penticton mall for 43rd annual Share a Smile Telethon

The fundraiser will feature local entertainment Saturday and be broadcasted on live TV

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in Penticton is bringing back its Share a Smile Telethon at Cherry Lane Mall this weekend. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)

It’s time for one of the year’s most important fundraisers for kids, as the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is set to host the 43rd annual Share a Smile Telethon this Saturday, Nov. 26, live and in-person at Cherry Lane mall.

Local dancers, musicians, parents and businesses will come together all in the name of embracing the cause of pediatric rehabilitation.

Hosted by Chad Mielke, the telethon will be broadcasted live on Shaw Spotlight Cable 11 and Blue Curve Channel 105, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

In 2021, the Telethon raised more than $73,000 to ensure kids with developmental challenges get the treatment they need.

“This is one of our most important fundraisers of the year and we are thrilled to be back at Cherry Lane after a couple of years away during the pandemic,” said Megan Windeler, the community engagement lead at the Penticton-based centre. “The funds raised during this event allow us to continue providing innovative programming and ensure we have the right treatment equipment for our kids.”

Businesses across the region have donated nearly 100 items to bid on in the online auction. Bidding is open now and will close on Nov. 26.

As of Nov. 22, more than $10,000 has been raised through the auction.

This time around, the event plans on giving parents a platform to share their stories on how they’ve been impacted by the work of OSNS.

“The centre is grateful that the support of children with developmental challenges is a cause that resonates with so many in our communities,” said the OSNS in a news releasa. “Having the parents of children who come to the stage to tell their stories is an act of love.”

OSNS has been helping children across the South Okanagan with development challenges since 1978, with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention among the services offered.

More than 1,600 children visit the centre annually.

Saturday afternoon’s Telethon will also be live-streamed on the centre’s website.

