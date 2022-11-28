The Christmas tree at Rutland Centennial Park was lit up at a community event on Nov. 27, 2022 (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A snowy good time at Kelowna’s Rutland Winter Light Up

Organizers estimate 3,000 people attended throughout the day

The cold didn’t stop the fun in Kelowna this weekend.

An estimated 3,000 people came out to the Rutland Winter Light Up at Rutland Centennial Park on Sunday (Nov. 27).

Even the snow showed up, starting to fall around 4 p.m. while the Rutland Senior Secondary choir sang traditional Christmas music.

The day was filled with vendors, music, games, and snacks before the large holiday tree was ignited in all its glory at 4:30 p.m.

The jolly man in red was also in attendance to take pictures with the kids and collect all the letters to Santa.

The light-up countdown was hosted by Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, alongside Kelowna councillor Loyal Wooldridge and MLA Renee Merrifield.

