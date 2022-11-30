Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

Reduction being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.

The Vancouver-based forest products company says the reduction will amount to about 200 million fewer board feet.

It says the reduction is being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

The reduction will be spread across its B.C. manufacturing business throughout December, but will not interrupt remanufacturing or shipping operations.

Lumber production at the impacted sites will resume in January 2023 and the company says it will keep evaluating market conditions to balance production and demand.

Western has a lumber capacity in excess of one billion board feet from seven sawmills and operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities.

RELATED: Western Forest Products announces $29 million in upgrades at central Island operations

RELATED: Western Forest Products shuts Port Alberni sawmill for six months

forestrysoftwood lumber

Previous story
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history

Just Posted

The Penticton Vees acquired the rights to forward Nicholas Degraves from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Photo- Brooks Bandits/Em Duncan)
Penticton Vees say goodbye to key forward Ethan Mann for a player they ‘couldn’t pass up’

Opening day is early at Apex Mountain which is boasting the best fresh powder conditions they've ever seen. (Apex Mountain)
Video: Best snow conditions Apex Mountain has ever seen for opening day, says manager

’His driving behaviour was not a result of alcohol consumption’ says RCMP. Photo MCG
Princeton man charged after not drinking and driving

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong