Keremeos dog survives cougar attack
Fourteen-year-old dog tangles with cougar and lives near Keremeos.
Entertainment
Okanagan Taste: Time to get your game on
Every year in January, my most popular pinterest item is an infographic called Game Day Wine Pairings.
News
Deer cull not likely
The deaths of a mother cougar and three juveniles this week is spurring citizens to take action.
News
Willowbrook body ruled a homicide
RCMP have yet to release the name, but say the body found Tuesday is that of a 27-year-old male from Kelowna.
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early
World News
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
-
Sports
SnowPass gives kids a chance to ski
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
New online registry lets renters screen landlords
-
News
Update: RCMP says body found near Willowbrook suspicious
-
News
VIDEO:Pedalling pastor brings joy and laughter
-
Our Town
Keremeos and Area Ambassadors recruiting for new candidates
-
News
Housing project moving forward
-
Our Town
U.S. launches trade action over B.C wine in supermarkets
-
News
Truck ignites on Highway 3
-
Business
Horgan takes on Clark, forest companies
-
News
VIDEO: Fresh powder alert
-
News
New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks
-
News
B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21
-
News
Juvenile cougars euthanized
-
News
Backcountry users be warned: Avalanche risk rising
-
News
Okanagan Correctional Centre welcoming new inmates
-
Entertainment
Blue Rodeo drummer talks new album, Tragically Hip tribute
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Fake news is all around us
-
News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
-
News
B.C.'s first-time home buyer program attracting applicants, minister says
-
News
Ice, ice, everywhere
-
Lifestyle
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
-
Our Town
Directors read into library tax requisition
-
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
-
Business
Spike business kicking off again
-
News
Hey crazy people, dogs are great but they are just dogs
-
Community
Writing Out Loud returns to the Similkameen
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Vancouver’s ice follies entertain us
-
Sports
UPDATED: Ultra520K Canada having its final run in 2018
-
Our Town
Twenty-four new affordable housing units coming to Keremeos