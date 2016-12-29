  • Connect with Us

Keremeos Community Christmas dinner packs senior centre

!About 170 people attended the eighth annual Christmas Dinner presented by the Keremeos Community Church on Christmas Day. - Stef Laramie
  •  updated Dec 29, 2016 at 5:05 PM

About 170 people attended the Keremeos Community Christmas dinner presented by the Community Church.

Sports

Ultra520K Canada having its final run in 2018

  • Penticton posted Jan 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Ultra520K Canada founder and race director Steve Brown announces race will end in 2018.

News

Video: Snowfall warning in effect

  • Southern Interior  updated Jan 8, 2017 at 8:21 PM

Environment Canada has issued multiple snowfall warnings throughout the Southern Interior.

News

New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates

  • B.C. updated Jan 7, 2017 at 9:57 AM

Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern

News

Two person race for NDP nomination

  • South Okanagan updated Jan 7, 2017 at 6:52 AM

NDP supporters in Boundary-Similkameen have two very different nominees to choose from when they select their candidate.

Business

Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs

Keremeos Review Videos

World News

Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony

  • posted Jan 9, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Torture risk weighed in refugee case

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event