- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Keremeos Community Christmas dinner packs senior centre
About 170 people attended the Keremeos Community Christmas dinner presented by the Community Church.
Sports
Ultra520K Canada having its final run in 2018
Ultra520K Canada founder and race director Steve Brown announces race will end in 2018.
News
Video: Snowfall warning in effect
Environment Canada has issued multiple snowfall warnings throughout the Southern Interior.
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
News
Two person race for NDP nomination
NDP supporters in Boundary-Similkameen have two very different nominees to choose from when they select their candidate.
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
World News
Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony
Torture risk weighed in refugee case
-
Sports
Video: BCHL alumni settle for silver with Team Canada at world juniors
-
News
Missing dog reunited with family
-
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
-
Community
Walk or run your way to a smoke-free life
-
News
Couple’s polka roots leads to hospital gift
-
News
Trucks leads police on morning chase
-
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
-
News
Dog missing after Hwy. 97 collision
-
News
Ranch home up in flames
-
News
Update: Both lanes open on Highway 97
-
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
-
Business
B.C. lowers cap on payday loan fees
-
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
-
News
Speeding leads to a host of criminal charges
-
News
Video: Diving into 2017
-
News
Video: Cold front chills Okanagan
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
-
News
Osoyoos Chief joins Order of Canada
-
News
Resolve not to get scammed this year
-
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
-
News
Penticton's first baby of 2017
-
News
Library branches preparing to reopen
-
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
-
Lifestyle
British Columbia set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday in 2017
-
Our Town
Spotters needed for annual bird count
-
Our Town
Keremeos Community Christmas dinner packs senior centre
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Horgan faces big test in 2017
-
Entertainment
Video: Meet the band behind the Leonard Cohen tribute show
-
Our Town
Twenty-four new affordable housing units coming to Keremeos