Blaze destroys Cawston building

!A collapsing wal thatl broke a natural gas line forced Keremeos firefighters to withdraw from this blaze until a FortisBC crew could shut off the line. - courtesy Keremeos Volunteer Fire
  • South Okanagan Similkameen posted Jan 21, 2017 at 11:00 PM

Keremeos firefighters spent 11 hours Saturday dealing with a structure fire in Cawston.

B.C. increases electric vehicle incentive fund

  • Victoria BC posted Feb 5, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Buyers of new plug-in electric vehicles get $5,000 rebate, another $6,000 if they scrap an eligible old car

Steele declared president for third term

  • Penticton posted Feb 4, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Fred Steele will be president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association for a third straight term.

Ready, set, action for Okanagan film industry

  • Okanagan updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:53 AM

Already earning the reputation of Napa of the North, the Okanagan is looking to take the title of little Hollywood North.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Dukhia confirms withdrawal from BCFGA president race

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:20 AM

Jeet Dukhia confirmed he won't be running for president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association this afternoon.

Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

  • posted Feb 5, 2017 at 3:31 PM

Imam: message at funerals came from heart

