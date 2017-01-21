  • Connect with Us

Blaze destroys Cawston building

!A collapsing wal thatl broke a natural gas line forced Keremeos firefighters to withdraw from this blaze until a FortisBC crew could shut off the line. - courtesy Keremeos Volunteer Fire
  • South Okanagan Similkameen posted Jan 21, 2017 at 11:00 PM

Keremeos firefighters spent 11 hours Saturday dealing with a structure fire in Cawston.

One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission

Penticton woman’s app eases asking for help

  • Penticton posted Jan 25, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Reaching out to others for help isn’t always easy, but a Penticton woman has designed an app to do just that.

B.C. considers business sales tax relief

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills

B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.

Photos: Blue Rodeo rocks Penticton

  • Penticton  posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Canadian rock mainstay Blue Rodeo brought their latest album, 1000 Arms, and classic hits to the SOEC Tuesday.

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum

  • posted Jan 26, 2017 at 5:08 AM

