Blaze destroys Cawston building

!A collapsing wal thatl broke a natural gas line forced Keremeos firefighters to withdraw from this blaze until a FortisBC crew could shut off the line. - courtesy Keremeos Volunteer Fire
  • South Okanagan Similkameen posted Jan 21, 2017 at 11:00 PM

Keremeos firefighters spent 11 hours Saturday dealing with a structure fire in Cawston.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

OSNS helping kids and parents deal with anxiety

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 4:12 PM

Without coping skills, children with anxiety issues can wind up living their worst nightmares.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

BCFGA president calls for deer cull

  • Penticton  posted Feb 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Urban deer are literally eating into the profits of fruit growers, and they are asking governments to do something about it.

Dukhia confirms withdrawal from BCFGA president race

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 11:29 AM

Jeet Dukhia confirmed he won't be running for president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association this afternoon.

Canadian law students to unite to study issues raised by Trump refugee ban

  • posted Feb 3, 2017 at 7:23 PM

Law students unite to study travel bans

