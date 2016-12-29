- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Keremeos Community Christmas dinner packs senior centre
About 170 people attended the Keremeos Community Christmas dinner presented by the Community Church.
News
Library branches preparing to reopen
All branches of Okanagan Regional Library will resume normal operating hours Tuesday except downtown Kelowna
Sports
Video: Vees message to former teammates playing on Team Canada
The Penticton Vees offered well-wishes to former teammates Jost and Fabbro who are playing at the 2017 World Junior Championship.
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
Lifestyle
British Columbia set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday in 2017
Her Honour Judith Guichon's 2017 New Year's Message on Canada's Sesquicentennial
World News
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
Canadians prepare for polar bear swims
-
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
-
Our Town
Spotters needed for annual bird count
-
News
Axe-wielding man that had standoff with RCMP pleads guilty
-
Our Town
Keremeos Community Christmas dinner packs senior centre
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
Business
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
-
Community
Online texts saving Okanagan College students money
-
Sports
Jost picks up assist as Canada wins second game at World Juniors
-
News
Video: Skiers delight over fresh powder
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
Video: More snow on the way for B.C. highways
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
News
Snowfall alert for Interior Highways
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
News
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Horgan faces big test in 2017
-
Business
Asia imports up as U.S. targets B.C. lumber
-
News
Invasive mussels getting through US inspections
-
News
Mother loses everything in fire
-
News
Osoyoos Mountie cleared of misconduct allegations
-
News
Former MLA Ben Stewart returning from Asia
-
News
Man brought in on Canada-wide warrant after 10-hour stand off in Oliver
-
News
Thousands of animals rescued in B.C.
-
News
Corner Turtles celebrating 10 years
-
Entertainment
Video: Meet the band behind the Leonard Cohen tribute show
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: China’s worst addiction isn’t coal
-
Our Town
Twenty-four new affordable housing units coming to Keremeos