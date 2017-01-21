- Home
Blaze destroys Cawston building
Keremeos firefighters spent 11 hours Saturday dealing with a structure fire in Cawston.
Lifestyle
B.C. increases electric vehicle incentive fund
Buyers of new plug-in electric vehicles get $5,000 rebate, another $6,000 if they scrap an eligible old car
News
Steele declared president for third term
Fred Steele will be president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association for a third straight term.
News
Ready, set, action for Okanagan film industry
Already earning the reputation of Napa of the North, the Okanagan is looking to take the title of little Hollywood North.
News
Record year for agriculture sales and profits.
Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.
News
Dukhia confirms withdrawal from BCFGA president race
Jeet Dukhia confirmed he won't be running for president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association this afternoon.
World News
Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart
Imam: message at funerals came from heart
-
News
BCFGA president calls for deer cull
-
News
Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case
-
News
OSNS helping kids and parents deal with anxiety
-
News
New signage for Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
-
Sports
Okanagan Wild joins Intermediate lacrosse league
-
Sports
Skaha Lake Ultra Swim entry spots filled
-
News
NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax
-
News
HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report
-
News
VIDEO: Snow set to blanket the Valley this weekend
-
News
BC caribou protection effort extended
-
News
Disease killing bats
-
News
Penticton RCMP getting new top cop
-
News
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
-
Entertainment
Casey Affleck film shooting in Osoyoos
-
News
Candidate drops out of B.C. Fruit Growers race
-
Community
Food for thought at En’owkin Centre
-
News
Okanagan College board raises tuition
-
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
-
News
VIDEO: Vigil held for those killed at Quebec mosque
-
News
Teen killed in ski accident at Manning
-
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
-
Entertainment
Dallas Green to perform in Penticton
-
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
-
Our Town
Library tax fails by slim margin
-
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all
-
Business
Premier shifts job focus to technology
-
Our Town
Cawston man found dead in home that burned
-
Our Town
Twenty-four new affordable housing units coming to Keremeos