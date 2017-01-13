- Home
Hey crazy people, dogs are great but they are just dogs
Keremeos Review columnist Andrea DeMeer reminds people dogs are just dogs.
News
Ice, ice, everywhere
Penticton Western News readers share their photos of winter's cold beauty
Sports
SnowPass gives kids a chance to ski
Penticton's Apex Mountain Resort among ski resorts involved with SnowPass program by the Canadian Ski Council.
Lifestyle
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
Our Town
Directors read into library tax requisition
Setting the Keremeos library tax requisition information straight.
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches
World News
As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all
As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all
Business
Spike business kicking off again
News
Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room
Community
Writing Out Loud returns to the Similkameen
Our Town
EDITORIAL: Spinning tales on library funding
News
Robotti's set mode of trial for murder
News
Appeal denied for Princeton murderer
News
Video: Students hear the dangers of gang life
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
News
Dial up the finance minister for budget input
News
Great start to the season
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
News
VIDEO: Cold snap paints a picturesque scene
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Vancouver’s ice follies entertain us
Sports
UPDATED: Ultra520K Canada having its final run in 2018
News
B.C.'s homeowner grant fix creates surprise winners
News
BC Hydro offers new winter payment plan
News
Two person race for NDP nomination
News
Consultation on national parks
News
Sentimental saddle and rifle stolen
Business
B.C. job growth confined to southwest
News
Video: Snowfall warning in effect
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
News
Missing dog reunited with family
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
News
Keremeos Community Christmas dinner packs senior centre
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
Entertainment
Video: Meet the band behind the Leonard Cohen tribute show
Our Town
Twenty-four new affordable housing units coming to Keremeos