Hey crazy people, dogs are great but they are just dogs

  •  updated Jan 13, 2017 at 3:49 PM

Keremeos Review columnist Andrea DeMeer reminds people dogs are just dogs.

News

Ice, ice, everywhere

  • Penticton posted Jan 16, 2017 at 7:00 AM

Penticton Western News readers share their photos of winter's cold beauty

Sports

SnowPass gives kids a chance to ski

  • Penticton updated Jan 14, 2017 at 5:03 PM

Penticton's Apex Mountain Resort among ski resorts involved with SnowPass program by the Canadian Ski Council.

Lifestyle

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

  • B.C.  posted Jan 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Our Town

Directors read into library tax requisition

  •  updated Jan 13, 2017 at 5:17 PM

Setting the Keremeos library tax requisition information straight.

News

BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches

World News

As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all

  • updated Jan 16, 2017 at 8:12 AM

