Blaze destroys Cawston building
Keremeos firefighters spent 11 hours Saturday dealing with a structure fire in Cawston.
News
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment
Sports
VIDEO: UPDATED- Throwdown has good first day
The Okanagan Valley Throwdown gives athletes a test on first day.
News
Candidate drops out of B.C. Fruit Growers race
Vernon's Jeet Dukhia will focus on B.C. Tree Fruits Co-op instead
Community
Food for thought at En’owkin Centre
Visitors, staff and students at the En’owkin Centre got a warm meal and some food for thought at a lunchtime seminar last week.
Sports
Skaha Lake Ultra Swim entry spots filled
Skaha Lake Ultra Swim entry spots filled, waiting list created.
World News
Minister hints at sending more help for Ukraine amid new of violence
Sajjan hints at more help for Ukraine
-
News
Okanagan College board raises tuition
-
Lifestyle
Moon, Venus, Mars to appear in a triangle
-
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
-
News
VIDEO: Vigil held for those killed at Quebec mosque
-
News
Teen killed in ski accident at Manning
-
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
-
Entertainment
Dallas Green to perform in Penticton
-
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
-
News
UPDATE: Oh deer! An icy situation
-
News
Update: South Okanagan land protection plan moving forward
-
News
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
-
News
RCMP release name of Willowbrook murder victim
-
News
RCMP search for knife-wielding thief
-
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
-
Our Town
Library tax fails by slim margin
-
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
-
News
Rotary wine festival to boost PRH tower drive
-
News
Short race possible for B.C. Fruit Growers
-
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
-
News
Penticton woman’s app eases asking for help
-
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
-
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
-
Entertainment
Photos: Blue Rodeo rocks Penticton
-
News
Erratic driver caught on camera appears in court
-
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all
-
Business
Premier shifts job focus to technology
-
Our Town
Cawston man found dead in home that burned
-
Our Town
Twenty-four new affordable housing units coming to Keremeos