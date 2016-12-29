  • Connect with Us

Keremeos Community Christmas dinner packs senior centre

!About 170 people attended the eighth annual Christmas Dinner presented by the Keremeos Community Church on Christmas Day. - Stef Laramie
  •  updated Dec 29, 2016 at 5:05 PM

About 170 people attended the Keremeos Community Christmas dinner presented by the Community Church.

