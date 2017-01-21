- Home
Blaze destroys Cawston building
Keremeos firefighters spent 11 hours Saturday dealing with a structure fire in Cawston.
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission
News
Penticton woman’s app eases asking for help
Reaching out to others for help isn’t always easy, but a Penticton woman has designed an app to do just that.
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.
Entertainment
Photos: Blue Rodeo rocks Penticton
Canadian rock mainstay Blue Rodeo brought their latest album, 1000 Arms, and classic hits to the SOEC Tuesday.
World News
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
-
Community
Celebrating Canada through dance
-
Sports
VIDEO: Freestyle skiers lands medals at Apex
-
News
Erratic driver caught on camera appears in court
-
Lifestyle
VIDEO: Getting social for mental health
-
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
-
News
RCMP officer fined for crash that killed boy
-
Entertainment
Peachfest announces entertainment lineup for 70th anniversary
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all
-
News
Death is a medical choice, but not for everyone
-
News
UPDATE: Freezing cold and wet; dogs seized from Penticton home
-
News
Premier trades expense claims for party salary
-
Business
Premier shifts job focus to technology
-
Our Town
Cawston man found dead in home that burned
-
News
Deer cull not likely
-
News
Willowbrook body ruled a homicide
-
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
-
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
-
Sports
SnowPass gives kids a chance to ski
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
New online registry lets renters screen landlords
-
News
Update: RCMP says body found near Willowbrook suspicious
-
News
VIDEO:Pedalling pastor brings joy and laughter
-
News
Keremeos dog survives cougar attack
-
Our Town
Keremeos and Area Ambassadors recruiting for new candidates
-
News
Housing project moving forward
-
News
Truck ignites on Highway 3
-
News
VIDEO: Fresh powder alert
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Fake news is all around us
-
News
Hey crazy people, dogs are great but they are just dogs
-
Our Town
Twenty-four new affordable housing units coming to Keremeos