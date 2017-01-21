  • Connect with Us

Blaze destroys Cawston building

!A collapsing wal thatl broke a natural gas line forced Keremeos firefighters to withdraw from this blaze until a FortisBC crew could shut off the line. - courtesy Keremeos Volunteer Fire
  • South Okanagan Similkameen posted Jan 21, 2017 at 11:00 PM

Keremeos firefighters spent 11 hours Saturday dealing with a structure fire in Cawston.

News

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC posted Feb 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

Sports

VIDEO: UPDATED- Throwdown has good first day

  • Penticton updated Feb 1, 2017 at 11:47 AM

The Okanagan Valley Throwdown gives athletes a test on first day.

News

Candidate drops out of B.C. Fruit Growers race

  • Okanagan updated Feb 1, 2017 at 11:10 AM

Vernon's Jeet Dukhia will focus on B.C. Tree Fruits Co-op instead

Community

Food for thought at En’owkin Centre

  • Penticton updated Feb 1, 2017 at 7:07 AM

Visitors, staff and students at the En’owkin Centre got a warm meal and some food for thought at a lunchtime seminar last week.

Sports

Skaha Lake Ultra Swim entry spots filled

  • Penticton updated Jan 31, 2017 at 6:07 PM

Skaha Lake Ultra Swim entry spots filled, waiting list created.

World News

Minister hints at sending more help for Ukraine amid new of violence

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 12:33 PM

Sajjan hints at more help for Ukraine

