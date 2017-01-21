  • Connect with Us

Blaze destroys Cawston building

!A collapsing wal thatl broke a natural gas line forced Keremeos firefighters to withdraw from this blaze until a FortisBC crew could shut off the line. - courtesy Keremeos Volunteer Fire
  • South Okanagan Similkameen posted Jan 21, 2017 at 11:00 PM

Keremeos firefighters spent 11 hours Saturday dealing with a structure fire in Cawston.

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

Throwdown has good first day.

  • Penticton posted Jan 28, 2017 at 6:00 PM

The Okanagan Valley Throwdown gives athletes a test on first day.

It's never too late to take the plunge

  • Penticton updated Jan 28, 2017 at 2:15 PM

Okanagan Falls man in his 48th year of competitive swimming and still breaking records.

UPDATE: Oh deer! An icy situation

  • Kaleden updated Jan 28, 2017 at 7:57 AM

Unfortunately this South Okanagan Bambi story has a sad ending.

Update: South Okanagan land protection plan moving forward

  • South Okanagan updated Jan 27, 2017 at 4:40 PM

The proposal has received support and participation of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Penticton Indian Band and Osoyoos Indian Band.

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

