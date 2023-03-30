‘That’s emotions mama’: B.C. toddler wows millions with maturity in viral TikTok

Four-year-old Prince George toddler Aldie has been impressing TikTok viewers with his understanding of emotions. (Instagram/aldie_bear_)

A Prince George toddler has grabbed the hearts of more than 16 million TikTok viewers after his parents posted a video of him discussing his emotions with them.

In it, four-year-old Aldie climbs into bed in his sleep sack and sits across from his mom, Jonisa Padernos, to talk about something that was bothering him.

“You know earlier, I couldn’t go outside so I was a little sad. After I was a little sad, I was a little upset. More than a little,” he tells his mom.

“We all get upset sometimes. We don’t get what we want all the time,” Padernos responds.

Aldie agrees and then mentions an incident earlier when his baby sister accidentally dropped a plate. Aldie says he saw his dad looking upset and he told him to “stop, breath slow and make a smart choice.”

Aldie says he didn’t make the best choice himself when he got upset about not getting to go outside.

“Life is like that,” Padernos tells him. “We get upset, we get mad, we cry –.”

“That’s emotions mama,” Aldie interjects. “Today I had a hard time doing my emotions,” he says.

The interaction has thousands of people commenting with how impressed they are by Aldie’s emotional intelligence.

Among them is singer Meghan Trainor who said “I can’t wait for my boy to talk this much haha so sweet.”

The video has 16.6 million views as of publication.

