Skaters in Revelstoke take to the road

Too icy to drive? Take the skates

Oliver Wilson and his friends went skating last night (Dec. 28)…on the road.

When a wet snow day turned to rain and then ice, some Revelstokians took the opportunity to skate on the road. Despite local frustration with road conditions, Wilson and his friends made the best of the situation and went out to have some fun.

The group skated on McKinnon on the glassy road yesterday evening, sending hoots and hollers throughout the street to the delight of some neighbours.

