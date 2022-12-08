An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Victoria residents ranked as Canada’s top tippers on Uber Eats

Victoria was also the fifth most polite city on the 2022 Uber Eats cravings report

Victoria residents were Canada’s most generous tippers on Uber Eats this year, according to the platform’s latest cravings report.

Nanaimo took the seventh spot and was the only other B.C. community to make the fourth annual list. Meanwhile, Sherbrooke, Quebec had the second-best tippers.

The 2021 list saw Nanaimo come out on top, and Victoria was the runner-up.

“In true Canuck fashion, we continue to show our appreciation with tips whenever we can,” Uber Eats said in a statement.

Kingston, Ont. was the most polite city on the 2022 report, and Victoria was ranked fifth.

These rankings were based on who said please and thank you most often on their orders.

The most popular grocery item ordered in the country this year was a banana, and fries were the top side.

READ MORE: Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption

 

