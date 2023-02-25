People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous

The National Capital Commission says Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, will not open this season due to warm temperatures.

The commission says it has been both assessing and getting ready for the affects of climate change on the internationally renowned winter tourist attraction for several years.

But this is the first time the weather has prevented the 7.8-kilometre stretch through Canada’s capital city from opening at all.

It says the latest tests showed the ice surface remained unsafe to skate on and that any more efforts to change the situation were unlikely to work.

It also says the warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous.

On Feb. 2, the skateway had already experienced a record-setting delay in opening for the season.

Climate change

Previous story
VIDEO: Agassiz BC Hydro superfan, age 6, surprised with visit from line tech crew

Just Posted

Sinisa Marovic, third from right, saved the life of his neighbour Sinisa Zakosek, second from right, in May 2021 through the use of CPR. He was presented on Friday, Feb. 24, with the Vital Link Award from BCHES.
‘He’s my hero’: Penticton man who saved neighbour’s life receives rare, provincial award

Two of the photos that were used by the RDOS in 2020 to get board approval to begin injunctive action to clean up a Princeton property operating as a salvage yard. (Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)
Court orders Princeton ‘salvage yard’ property cleaned up after more than 3 years of wrangling with RDOS

Up to 35 centimetres of snow is expected in some regions of B.C. Interior according to Environment Canada. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Wallop of winter winding over North Okanagan and B.C. Interior

Pipe major Doug Bird leads the Vale United Pipe Band during their performance at Saturday Night’s second annual St. Andrew’s Ceilidh in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton Scottish Festival hosts free Celtic thank you concert for first responders