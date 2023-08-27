QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

The Ironman Canada triathlon, held Penticton late August, is a gruelling race consisting of a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre bike ride and a 42.2-kilometre run.
Any one of these events is a significant undertaking. Together, they form an intense competition.
This year, because of the wildfires and smoke affecting the Okanagan, the event has been cancelled. However, competing in a future event remains a goal for many.
Whether you would like to participate in this prestigious event in Penticton, watch from the sidelines as the finalists cross the finish line or skip this test of fitness entirely, the components of an Ironman triathlon are impressive.
How much do you know about swimming, cycling, running or triathlons? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
