Britain’s Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he was known in the British Army, served internationally. Do you know where he was stationed? (John Stillwell, Pool Photo via AP, File)

QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, has been attracting plenty of attention

In recent days, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has attracted plenty of attention for his newly released memoir, Spare.

The book, available in print, digital and audiobook formats, details the life of the 38-year-old-member of the British royal family.

How much do you know about Prince Harry and the British monarchy? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


King Charles III, before he was king, at a roundtable event with business leaders in Ottawa, during the Canadian Royal tour this past spring. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England in 2022. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was in the television show, Suits. What type of show was this? (Mark Large/Pool via AP, File)

