Team Canada’s Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz celebrate their gold medal in the men’s two-man bobsleigh event at PyeongChang 2018. Which other team won gold in this event? (David Jackson/COC)

Team Canada’s Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz celebrate their gold medal in the men’s two-man bobsleigh event at PyeongChang 2018. Which other team won gold in this event? (David Jackson/COC)

QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?

It’s time for hockey, curling and all sorts of other cold-weather sports

Now that the cold weather is here and snow has blanketed many parts of the country, it’s time for winter sports.

Canadian athletes have excelled in a variety of cold-weather sports, from hockey and skiing to bobsleigh, speed skating, curling and more.

How much do you know about winter sports activities? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ONLY: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

READ ONLY: QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

READ ONLY: QUIZ: A time for peace

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSportsWinter

 

Jason Larence and Erin Neilson sweep the ice in front of the rock thrown by Jenna Denton, while Glen Brennan watches, at the final game of the Penticton Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel. (Black Press file photo)

Jason Larence and Erin Neilson sweep the ice in front of the rock thrown by Jenna Denton, while Glen Brennan watches, at the final game of the Penticton Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel. (Black Press file photo)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) and center Auston Matthews (34) celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) and center Auston Matthews (34) celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Skating is a sport for the entire family at rinks across the country. This family ski event is from Lake Cowichan. (Black Press file photo)

Skating is a sport for the entire family at rinks across the country. This family ski event is from Lake Cowichan. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
‘Break a barrier’: Indigenous artist to sing part of O Canada in Cree at Grey Cup

Just Posted

Steven Dahnert with his grandson in 2020 before the Penticton Okanagan College instructor was killed in a head-on collision where a driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 33 in Kelowna on Thanksgiving Day 2020. (Submitted)
Widow of Penticton man reacts to $2K fine levied against driver who killed her husband

Bob Richards late wife Patricia enjoying the Myra Canyon trestle. Richards wants to make more recreational spaces wheelchair accessible and has set up a meeting to discuss it Nov. 29. (Submitted) Bob Richard’s late wife enjoying the Myra Canyon trestle. Richards wants to make more recreational spaces wheelchair accessible. (Submitted)
Letter: Penticton man on quest for better wheelchair access on South Okanagan trails

Time Winery is hosting a Paint and Sip fundraiser for Penticton based Mamas for Mamas on Nov. 21. (Submitted)
Penticton’s Time Winery and Mamas for Mamas hosting Paint and Sip Night

The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers (bottom, right) meet the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL’s Grey Cup championship for the first time since 1950 today, Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. Pacific in Regina. (Black Press)
Bombers favoured by six on Grey Cup Sunday