A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion. Do you know how many marmot species live in British Columbia? (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker) A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker)

QUIZ: How much do you know about groundhogs and weather forecasting?

On Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, weather lore predicts spring

Feb. 2 is a day when people carefully watch the behaviour of the groundhog to estimate how soon spring will arrive.

While some question the accuracy of this weather lore, the tradition of Groundhog Day remains popular today.

How much do you know about groundhogs and Groundhog Day customs and culture?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

