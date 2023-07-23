QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver. When did this Canadian band hold its final concert? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver. When did this Canadian band hold its final concert? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
ROOTSandBLUES Festival headline Tom Cochrane rocked the MainStage on Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. In which year did this music festival begin? (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)ROOTSandBLUES Festival headline Tom Cochrane rocked the MainStage on Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. In which year did this music festival begin? (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fred Penner plays his first song at Lewis Park. Penner attended Kelvin High School in Winnipeg? Which other musical star attended the same high school? (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)Fred Penner plays his first song at Lewis Park. Penner attended Kelvin High School in Winnipeg? Which other musical star attended the same high school? (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Fleetwood Mac Fest at The Fonda on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. What was her first hit song? (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Fleetwood Mac Fest at The Fonda on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. What was her first hit song? (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

During the long, hot days of summer, music festivals and outdoor concerts are a classic part of the summertime experience.

Whether your tastes include a multi-day festival, a celebration of tribute artists, new talent in your local park or something else, there are a lot of sounds of summer.

How much do you know about music in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsLive musicmusic festivals

Previous story
Coveted donair costume designed for traffic safety campaign, Alberta says

Just Posted

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

Members from the Okanagan Falls Legion on Saturday, July 22, during the Legion’s 75th-anniversary celebration. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Happy birthday: Okanagan Falls Legion celebrates its 75th anniversary

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: More properties evacuated south of Kamloops as fire reaches 700 hectares

The RCMP arrested an Oliver resident on Wednesday, July 19 for shooting and killing a 29-year old man. (Black Press File Photo)
Oliver resident charged with 2nd degree murder after man found dead in vineyard