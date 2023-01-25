Kirk helping the moose. (Facebook)

Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Couple stops to free distressed animal

A Princeton man risked personal injury to rescue a trapped calf moose off the side of the Princeton Summerland Road, near Thirst Lake, earlier this week.

Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hillmer were driving to Penticton when they spotted the distressed moose, caught in a wire fence.

They stopped and reversed the truck. Hillmer took out her phone and began filming the interaction, which she posted to social media.

The accompanying video shows Kirk untangling the moose, hoof by hoof, from the wire, and then quickly moving back as the animal was freed.

Hillmer described the result as “heartwarming.”

Related: Princeton RCMP officers rescue injured owl

Related: Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonPrincetonWildlife

Previous story
PODCAST: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State
Next story
B.C.’s ‘World’s Largest Hockey Stick’ may soon be relinquishing its title

Just Posted

Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield presents the Community Radio Week Proclamation to Claire Thompson, the CFUZ president, on the steps of city hall. For the first time in Penticton’s history, the first week of February has been designated as Community Radio Week. (Photo- Peach City Community Radio Society)
Peach City Radio in Penticton ready to celebrate 4 years on the FM dial

Three motels bought by BC Housing in 2021 for redevelopment will be staying as they are for some time yet, as delays hit the design phase before the project was to get public feedback. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
BC Housing’s redevelopment of Penticton motels facing design delays

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau at the skills competition at the BCHL All Star weekend held at the outdoor rink on Saturday, Jan. 21. Josh won in shooting accuracy while his brother Bradly won hardest shot. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Opinion: How Penticton became the best hockey town