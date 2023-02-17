PHOTOS: Northern Valentine light show for North Okanagan

Red and pink may be the more traditional colours for Valentine’s Day.
But this year green was the predominant shade.
The Northern Lights ended the day of love with a spectacular show over the North Okanagan, and beyond.
Laura Madhok caught the glowing night sky on camera over Enderby.
Meanwhile Savannah Ettinger captured the show over Vernon.
