Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3

Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.

The reservation dates, which are posted online, are different at each national park, historic site and marine conservation area.

Parks Canada says in a statement that the bookings are a couple months later than recent years because the reservation system was getting outdated and needed some upgrades.

The agency says the system will look different from the previous one, but it will offer the same features and functions.

It adds, however, that anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings to do so before Feb. 26.

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3 and before they start booking any reservations later that month.

Parks Canada

Previous story
Popular roller-coaster at West Edmonton Mall amusement park to be removed

Just Posted

A Penticton man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle into a Summerland Nesters store clerk in the summer of 2021. (Google)
Penticton man pleads guilty to driving car into Summerland store clerk

Toni Russell holds up a copy of Bill 44, which removed the ability for stratas to ban rentals or use 19+ age restrictions. Now the strata at Cherry Lane Towers where she lives is trying to turn the condo complex into a 55+ community. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s Cherry Lane Towers changing to 55+ age restriction

Singer song writer Bonnie Raitt is coming to Penticton’s SOEC on Sept. 22. (Submitted)
Legendary singer Bonnie Raitt is giving Penticton something to talk about

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow