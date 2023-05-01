Pamela Anderson is releasing her new swimsuit collection on May 4. (Frankies Bikinis)

Pamela Anderson releasing swimsuit line including iconic Baywatch-inspired one-piece

Vancouver Island celebrity partnering with Frankies Bikinis

Model, actress, writer and Ladysmith resident Pamela Anderson is set to release a swimwear collection in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, paying homage to her iconic Baywatch look.

The former Playboy model took to Instagram on Thursday, April 27, to announce her new 22-piece swimsuit collection, including a red one-piece swimsuit almost identical to the suit she made famous more than 30 years ago.

“It’s about time, I have been so excited to share this with you,” she posted. “After a long year, I can tell you all my favourite ideas and tricks of the trade all mixed into my swimwear collaboration with [Frankies Bikinis].”

Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, said in a social media post that it was a “dream come true” to work with Anderson, who used to be her neighbour in Malibu, Calif.

The swimwear line will be released May 4. For more information, visit http://frankiesbikinis.com.

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson joins Food Network Canada

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words


FashionPamela Anderson

