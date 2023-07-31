London Drugs and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) have teamed up to celebrate and support new immigrants in Canada, particularly in British Columbia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

London Drugs and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) have teamed up to celebrate and support new immigrants in Canada, particularly in British Columbia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

New app aims to connect newcomers in B.C. with their community

London Drugs and ICC collaborate to support and celebrate new immigrants in Canada

London Drugs and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship have teamed up to celebrate and support new immigrants in Canada, particularly in B.C.

The ICC’s Canoo Access Pass, which launched on July 20, aims to provide newcomers with not only cost savings but also access to the best experiences Canada has to offer.

“Moving to Canada comes with many challenges as newcomers adjust to their new homes, build networks, and get what they need to thrive in Canada. This partnership reflects our shared vision that a prosperous Canada is one where newcomers thrive and stay,” said Daniel Bernhard, chief executive officer for the ICC.

The Canoo app, created by ICC, is the only app that grants newcomers VIP access to over 1,400 extraordinary cultural experiences and exclusive deals from renowned Canadian brands, enabling them to unlock the finest aspects of Canada.

Membership to the Canoo app is available for newcomers who are over 18 years old and are within their first five years as Permanent Residents or have obtained Canadian citizenship within the past 12 months. Canoo app members who spend $50 on eligible purchases in-store will receive a $20 London Drugs gift card during each visit, helping immigrants access essential products at a discounted rate.

Twenty-nine per cent of B.C.’s population are immigrants, according to Statistics Canada data, and many face challenges when trying to connect with the people and culture of Canada. The citizenship rates over the past two decades droped 29.4 per cent, which has led to calls for action to ensure that immigrants feel a sense of belonging in their adopted country.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering inclusivity, supporting our communities, and assisting newcomers in their journey to establish a bright future in Canada,” said Clint Mahlman, president and chief operating officer of London Drugs.

New immigrants to Canada are encouraged to download the Canoo app and register to benefit from the exclusive offer between July 20 and Aug. 31.

