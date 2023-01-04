(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Watermelons

Your morning start for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Watermelons are 91 per cent water.

On this day

In 2000, after accepting the New York Jets head coaching job, Bill Belichick resigns and signs with the New England Patriots.

In 2001, Michael Jordan becomes the fourth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points.

In 2022, Canadian Government announces $31.5 billion settlement to compensate for the Indigenous child welfare system.

National holidays

Today is Free Flower Basket Day, National Spaghetti Day, National Trivia Day, Pop Music Chart Day, and Weigh-in Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Keep pets close: Numerous cougar sightings in Lake Country. Learn more here.

Housing prices on the rise around Thompson-Okanagan. Learn more here.

Missing man last seen in Enderby area on New Year’s Day. Learn more here.

Trending

This Buffalo Bills fan who travelled to Cincinnati for Monday night’s football game, stopped by the local hospital before making his way home to pray for Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in the first quarter.

Go Canada Go today in the semi-finals at the World Juniors.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NFL player Derrick Henry (29), MLB player Kris Bryant (31), and physicist Isaac Newton (would have been 380).

Have a great day everyone!

Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds

The Desert Arms Hotel and attached Howling Coyote Pub have closed their doors, following an announcement from the owners on Facebook in December 2022. (Photo- Google Instant Street View)
Oliver hotel and pub officially closes; attached cannabis store remains open

Penticton's city works crews have arrived on scene to deal with a broken water main in front of the Ramada hotel on Jan. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Watermain break in Penticton along Highway 97

Colour returned to Highway 3A at the “S” curves over the holidays. The coloured icicles provide motorists with a startling blast of colour as they make their way in or out of the canyon. (Facebook)
Colourful ice returns to Highway 3A between Twin Lakes and Kaleden

RCMP identify the man stabbed and killed in downtown Penticton as Tejindar ‘Ted’ Singh Randhawa. (Linkedln)
Penticton stabbing victim’s name released