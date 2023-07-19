(@pirates/Instagram)

Morning Start: This fun fact will make you feel old

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 19

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: On Monday, July 17, the Pittsburgh Pirates starting battery (pitcher and catcher) were Quinn Priester and Endy Rodriguez. They became the first pitcher-catcher combo to both be born in 2000 or later to start a game. Do you feel old now?

On this day

In 1980, the XXII (22nd) Summer Olympics open in Moscow, Russia. 66 countries nations boycott event because of Soviet-Afghan war.

In 1996, the XXVI (26th) Summer Olympics open in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2007, television series ‘Mad Men’ debuts.

In 2022, temperatures in parts of England exceed 40 degrees for the first time ever.

National holidays

Today is National Hot Dog Day, National Daiquiri Day, National Football Day, and Stick Your Tongue Out Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Keep the wild in wildlife: Regional District Central Okanagan

Take a historic ride inside iconic Second World War Planes in Penticton

North Okanagan athletes lift B.C. at Indigenous Games

Trending

Ed Sheeran was in Detroit on Saturday night and he brought a Motor City legend on stage with him…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Benedict Cumberbatch (47), and guitarist Brian May (76).

Have a great day everyone!

celebrity birthdays

