Morning Start: The moon is moving away from the Earth

Your morning start for Tuesday, Jan. 3

Good morning and Happy New Year Okanagan! Let’s get your year started!

Fun Fact: The moon is slowly drifting away from Earth. It moves about 1.5 inches per year.

On this day

In 1870, construction begins on the Brooklyn Bridge.

In 1920, the ‘Curse of the Bambino’ starts as the Boston Red Sox sell Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees.

In 1977, Apple becomes incorporated.

In 1987, Arthea Franklin becomes the first woman introduced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1991, Wayne Gretzky becomes the youngest player in NHL history to score 700 career goals.

In 1996, the first flip phone goes on sell, 60 million sold worldwide.

National holidays

Today is Festival of Sleep Day, Fruitcake Toss Day, Drinking Straw Day, International Mind-Body Wellness Day, and National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Working from mountain tops to the depths of Okanagan Lake: COSAR ‘s year in review. Learn more here.

1st Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge to become annual tradition. Learn more here.

Vernon dance group to ring in Ukrainian New Year. Learn more here.

Trending

An unimaginable thing happened on Monday night when the Monday night football game had to be suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin had to be taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field. After the incident, people found a GoFundMe page Hamlin has for a toy drive that had the goal of $2,500. Within hours, the page had more than $3 million donated.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/mxksc-the-chasing-ms-foundation-community-toy-drive

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Florence Pugh (27), and actor Mel Gibson (67).

Have a great day everyone!

