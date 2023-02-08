(Twitter)

(Twitter)

Morning Start: Skeuomorphs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Do you know what a skeuomorph is? It’s something that’s all around us and we don’t realize it.

On this day

In 1926, Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio becomes Walt Disney Studios.

In 1984, the XIV Winter Olympic games open in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.

In 1992, the XVI Winter Olympic games open in Albertville, France.

In 2002, the XIX Winter Olympic games open in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 2007, model Anna Nicole Smith dies at 39.

National holidays

Today is National Kite-Flying Day, and National Boy Scout Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop. Learn more here.

Dances with Wolves actor facing sex charge in 2018 Keremeos incident. Learn more here.

Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes. Learn more here.

Trending

This is just sad, kids don’t know how lucky they have it nowadays.

@phatxvegan Im so done with him #millenial #fyp #foryoupage #viral #kids ♬ original sound – Shayna Hubbard

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA star Klay Thompson (33), singer Anderson Paak (37), actor Seth Green (49), actor Creed Bratton (80), actress Cecily Strong (39), actress Mary Steenburgen (70), and author John Grisham (68).

Have a greay day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix
Next story
PODCAST: Dr. David Suzuki will retire this year as host of The Nature of Things

Just Posted

Penticton court.
Jail time for Penticton man who spat in nurse’s eye at height of pandemic

Southern Californian jazz group Gator Nation entertain those at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre at the Pentastic Jazz Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Pentastic Jazz festival swinging its way into 25 years in Penticton

A couple enjoy the sunset with a bottle of wine in September on Okanagan Lake by the Sicamous. Penticton city council is extending its acohol on public beaches program to summer 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton council gives support to beach booze law

(File photo)
BC Tree Fruits forms new partnership packed with ‘excitement’