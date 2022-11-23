Every newborn baby in Scotland gets a baby box. (Photo - @edinnews/Twitter)

Morning Start: Scotland’s baby boxes

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 23

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Did you know every newborn baby in Scotland gets a ‘baby box’ from the government?

@vanessakanbi Scotlands free baby boy including a bed! #babybox #babyboxscotland #scotlandbabybox #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Vanessa Kanbi

On this day

In 1889, the first jukebox is used.

In 1963, British sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ premieres.

In 1988, Wayne Gretzky scores his 600th career goal.

In 1990, author Roald Dahl dies at 74.

In 2004, online video game ‘World of Warcraft’ is released.

National holidays

Today is Eat a Cranberry Day, National Cashew Day, National Jukebox Day, National Espresso Day, and Thankful for my Dog Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna friends learn of $500,000 lotto win while getting coffee and playing golf. Learn more here.

VIDEO: Man hanging from transport truck falls on Vernon highway. Learn more here.

Well known Penticton prolific offender arrested. Learn more here.

Trending

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver threw the football in celebration for a touchdown on Monday night without watching where he was throwing the ball.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Miley Cyrus (30), reality star Snooki (35), and comedian Chris Hardwick (51).

Have a great Wednesday!

