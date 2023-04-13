(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Pepsi in World War II

Your morning start for Thursday, April 13

Fun Fact: PepsiCo almost went belly up during World War II.

Because of rationing laws, sugar was regulated and written in favour of Coca-Cola. In order to not let the company fail, PepsiCo bottlers found more ways to produce sugar and continue to operate throughout the war.

On this day

In 1954, Hank Aaron plays his first major league game.

In 1970, Apollo 13 announces “Houston, we have a problem” as oxygen tank explodes on the way to the moon.

In 1979, the longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.

In 1984, Pete Rose collects his 4,000th career hit.

In 1992, Crystal Pepsi begins test marketing.

In 1997, the Hartford Whalers play their last game ever in the NHL.

In 2003, Canadian Mike Weir wins The Masters. He became the first Canadian and first left-handed golfer to win the tournament.

In 2019, NBA coach Gregg Popovich becomes the winning coach in NBA history.

National holidays

Today is National Scrabble Day, National Make Lunch Count Day, and National Peach Cobbler Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

For the upcoming golf season, Taylormade is now offering little logos on customized golf balls instead of numbers.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Ron Perlman (73), actress Allison Williams (35), rapper Ty Dolla Sign (41), and actor Glen Howerton (47).

