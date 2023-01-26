(Reddit)

Morning Start: Pepsi A.M.

Your morning start for Thursday, Jan. 26

Good morning OK! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: In 1989, PepsiCo test-marketed Pepsi A.M., a soda for people to have in the morning because it has 25 per cent more caffeine, to compete against coffee. A diet version was also made that was only one calorie. They were discontinued the next year.

On this day

In 1887, construction begins on the Eiffel Tower.

In 1979, ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ premieres on television.

In 1992, Washington beats the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.

In 1997, the Green Bay Packers beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.

In 1998, U.S. President Bill Clinton said “I want to say one thing to the American people; I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

In 2003, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

In 2020, NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash.

National holidays

Today is National Spouses Day, National Peanut Brittle Day, National Green Juice Day, International Customs Day, and International Environmental Education Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky (62), television show host Ellen Degeneres (65), retired NBA star Vince Carter (46), and guitarist Eddie Van Halen (would’ve been 68).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

