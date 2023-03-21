Martius, the first month of the ancient Roman year. (Wikipedia photo)

Morning Start: Martius

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 21

Good morning everyone and happy sunny Tuesday. Let’s have a great day!

Fun Fact: March is ultimately derived from the Latin word Martius (named after Mars, the Roman god of war). Martius was the name of the first month in the original Roman calendar. The Roman ruler, Numa Pompilius, is traditionally credited with adding January and February to the calendar, thus making March the third month of the year.

On this day

In 1975, Ethiopia abolishes its monarchy after 3,000 years.

In 1961, The Beatles’ first appearance is at the Cavern Club in Liverpool.

National holidays

Today is Afghanistan Day, Astrology Day, Credit Card Reduction Day, Education Freedmon Day, and National 3D Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

Kelowna Springs golf course teed up for public hearing

Home hit by bullets in drive-by shooting near Clearwater; police investigating

Trending

For the first time in just under 18 years, Rafael Nadal has fallen outside of the top 10 rankings for tennis.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share one with footballers Antoine Greizmann (31), Ronaldinho (42), Jordi Alba (33), actors Gary Oldman (64), Scott Eastwood (36), Matthew Broderick (6), former NFL star Adrian Peterson (37), TV host Rosie O’Donnell (60) and the predeceased Ayrton Senna (1960-1994).

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

