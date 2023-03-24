Morning Start: March Madness

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Let’s have a great end to the work week.
Fun Fact: It is the second week of the NCAA March Madness college basketball men’s and women’s competition. The tournament was created back in 1939 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and was the idea of Ohio State coach Harold Olsen. Throughout its history, the UCLA Bruins have won the most men’s titles, with 11, while the UConn Huskies claim the most women’s titles with 11.
On this day
In 1837, Canada gives its African American citizens the right to vote.
In 1939, Wuthering Heights film, based on the Emily Brontë novel, premieres in Los Angeles.
In 2020, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modhi orders a 21 day lockdown for world’s second most populous country of 1.3 billion people to deal with COVID-19.
National holidays
Today is National Cheesesteak Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, International Day for Achievers, National Cocktail Day and World Tuberculosis Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Coldstream Station opens its road
Minister Dix announces urgent care centre coming to Rutland in Kelowna
Trending
Tahsis, the village of around 248 people on the coast of Vancouver Island, had a council meeting that went off the rails on Tuesday night.
Here's my TV story on the village of Tahsis, the council meeting that descended into absolute chaos last night, and why these sorts of conflicts seem to be happening at an alarming pace so far this year https://t.co/qwKgabWhuk
— Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) March 23, 2023
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share one with actress Jessica Chastain (45), NFL player Damar Hamlin (24), WWE legend The Undertaker (57), actor Jim Parsons (49), fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger (71) and the predeceased Harry Houdini (1874-1926).
Have a fantastic Friday!
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.