Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Living where you’re born

Your morning start for Thursday, April 27

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you’re loving the warmer weather! Let’s get your Thursday started…

Fun Fact: Only 3.5 per cent of people live in a country they weren’t born in.

On this day

In 1915, Canadian brewer and businessman John Labatt dies at age 76.

In 1961, the NFL opens the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In 1967, Expo 67 opens in Montreal.

In 1982, the trial of John Hinckley begins after he attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

National holidays

Today is National Tell a Story Day, National Prime Rib Day, and International Guide Dog Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

k

In Penticton

p

In Revelstoke

r

In Salmon Arm

sa

In Vernon

v

In case you missed it

Runners from Kelowna, Vernon experience highs and lows of the Boston Marathon

Enough is Enough crime rally in Penticton tomorrow

Late start to BC Interior growing season, but there is a cherry on top

Trending

Imagine being woken up at 5:30 a.m. to this…

@narisekiraaaax 5:30am wake up call from my darling son – this bedroom camera captures some of the funniest things 🤣 • #kidsoftiktok #momsoftiktok #mumsoftiktok #mumlife #toddlersoftiktok #newtrend #camera #caughtoncamera #capturedoncamera #imstillstanding #taronedgerton #eltonjohn #dancing #kidstiktok #dancetok #funny #familiesoftiktok #family #hotel #confidence #boymom #mumofboys #uk ♬ original sound – Narise Kira

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Lizzo (35), rock singer Patrick Stump (39), singer Cuba Gooding Sr. (would’ve been 79), and tennis player Nick Kyrgios (28).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Introducing HARVEST: Monthly magazine showcases B.C.’s agriculture talent

Just Posted

The reigning Ms. Canada Role Model and former Miss Penticton is hosting free dance lessons in Peach City on April 29. (Submitted)
Ms. Canada returns home to Penticton, hosts Latin dance event before world-crown run

During the height of the rising waters in 2021, the Similkameen River came close to touching the underside of the White Bridge near Keremeos. A high streamflow advisory has now been issued for several regions of the province. (Black Press file photo)
Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

A damaged planter is all that remains after a fire at Tree to Me Inn on April 25. (Jake Rubuliak - Submitted)
Keremeos paramedic reminding caution after putting out a fire at Tree to Me Inn

Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: Living where you’re born