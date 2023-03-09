Jonathan the Tortoise. (Twitter)

Morning Start: Jonathan the Tortoise

Your morning start for Thursday, March 9

Fun Fact: Meet Jonathan the Tortoise. He’s the oldest tortoise on record as he turned 190 on Dec. 4, 2022.

On this day

In 1562, kissing in public is banned in Naples. The punishment? Death.

In 1946, Ted Williams is offered and refused to play in the Mexican Baseball League.

In 1959, first known radar contact made with Venus.

In 1959, Barbie makes debut at American Toy Fair in New York.

In 1964, Ford produced the first Mustang.

In 1993, the Pittsburgh Penguins begin a NHL-record 17 game winning streak.

In 1995, Tampa Bay is awarded an MLB franchise.

In 2020, Italy announced country-wide lockdown due to COVID spike.

National holidays

Today is National No Smoking Day, National Get Over It Day, National Meatball Day, National Barbie Day, National Fake Teeth Day, and National Crab Meat Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

West Kelowna nurse accessed medical records and sent ‘harassing text messages’, says college. Learn more here.

Career criminal with almost 100 convictions arrested after Keremeos police car rammed. Learn more here.

Dust worsens in Vernon, extending air quality advisory. Learn more here.

Trending

It’s not the Anaheim Ducks year but Trevor Zegras is still scoring amazing goals.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Oscar Isaac (44), actress Brittany Snow (37), actor Matthew Gray Gluber (43), rapper Bow Wow (36), rapper YG (32), and NHL defenceman Brent Burns (38).

Have a great Thursday!

