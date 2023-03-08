Morning Start: International Women’s Day

Good morning all! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: International Women’s Day was adopted by the United Nations in 1975.

Today is a national holiday in dozens of countries.

On this day

In 1867, in the House of Commons, the British North America Act is passed. For more than 100 years, it served as Canada’s constitution.

In 1972, the Goodyear blimp takes flight for the first time.

In 1975, the Canadian Royal Mint announces plans to open a branch in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 loses contact and disappears with 239 passengers and 12 crew members. The search for the plane became one of the most expensive search efforts in history. After two search efforts ranging over four years, the plane was never found.

National holidays

Along with it being International Women’s Day, today is also National Organize Your Home Office Day, National Proofreading Day, and National Peanut Cluster Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor James Van Der Beek (45), actress Camryn Manheim (62), and actress Jessica Collins (40).

Have a great day everyone!

