(Twitter)

(Twitter)

Morning Start: Highest scoring NBA game

Your morning start for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: On Dec. 13, 1983, the highest scoring NBA game ever took place when the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in triple overtime.

On this day

In 1949, Los Angeles records its first snowfall.

In 1970, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Superbowl IV.

In 1973, MLB’s American League adopts the designated hitter.

In 1999, actor Jon Stewart becomes host of ‘The Daily Show’.

In 2010, Simon Cowell leaves ‘American Idol’.

National holidays

Today is Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day, International Thank You Day, International Parity at Work Day, Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day, National Hot Toddy Day, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Milk Day, National Take The Stairs Day, and National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Foiled by their love for Timmies: Stolen vehicle from Kelowna found in Sicamous drive-thru. Learn more here.

Kim Mitchell continues his Rock ‘n’ Roll duty to open Penticton Peach Fest. Learn more here.

Salmon Arm food forest recognized nationally as healthy urban greenspace. Learn more here.

Trending

A man in the United States is under investigation after painting his dog to look like Pikachu and taking him to an NBA game…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Mary J.Blige (52), singer Cody Simpson (26), first Prime Minister of Canada John A. Macdonald, 20th Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chretien (89), and actress Amanda Peet (51).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage
Next story
PODCAST.: Canadian singer Jess Moskaluke reaches 100 million streams

Just Posted

Construction began on Penticton’s first major North Gateway project, the Four Points by Sheraton, in April 2022 and by January 2023 it has already reached its sixth and final storey. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
2022 was Penticton’s third-biggest year for construction

A semi truck with the slogan ‘your food matters’ smoulders on the side of the Coquihalla (Submitted)
Fiery incident on the Coquihalla closes northbound lane between Merritt, Kamloops

Officials across Penticton from the mayor to the RCMP denounce hateful, racist graffiti that was spray painted on PIB signs recently. (File image)
Officials denounce racist graffiti on Penticton Indian Band signs

Brian McDonald from Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club, pictured playing in Victoria in 2017. (Photo- PGA of BC/Facebook)
Oliver’s Brian McDonald named PGA of BC’s best golf professional for 2nd year in a row