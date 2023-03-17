Morning Start: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Your morning start for Friday, March 17

Top of the morning to you all on this St. Patrick’s Day! Let’s get your Friday started.

Fun Fact: St. Patrick wasn’t born in Ireland! His parents were Roman and he was from Scotland.

Also, St. Patrick’s Day was originally a dry holiday! It’s a national holiday in Ireland and until the 1970s, pubs were also closed.

On this day

In 1756, the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place.

In 1905, Albert Einstein finishes paper detailing Quantum Theory of Light.

In 1930, construction begins on the Empire State Building in New York.

In 1995, the first chickenpox vaccine is approved.

National holidays

Today is National Close the Gap Day, and National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Rob Lowe (59), actor Kurt Russell (72), actor John Boyega (31), musician Hozier (33), and sports reporter Tracy Wolfson (48).

Have a great weekend everyone!

