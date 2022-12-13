(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Clownfish

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: All clownfish are born male.

On this day

In 1928, the clip-on tie is designed.

In 1950, actor James Dean makes his acting debut in a Pepsi commercial.

In 1977, Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell releases her ninth studio album, ‘Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter’.

In 1989, ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ is released.

In 1996, pitcher Roger Clemens signs with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2007, ‘The Mitchell Report’ is released with a list of 89 MLB players claiming they’ve used human growth hormones and anabolic steriods.

In 2016, Canadian actor Alan Thicke dies at 69.

National holidays

Today is National Cocoa Day, National Cream Cheese Frosting Day, National Horse Day, National Violin Day, and National Ice Cream Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

One dead after rollover near Kelowna’s Apple Bowl Stadium. Learn more here.

Former Penticton man sentenced to jail for child porn. Learn more here.

Coldstream man awarded for 35 years of fighting fires. Learn more here.

Trending

Just a clever line to use at the bar.

@barstoolsports 99 Rizz 🫡 @MEAN GIRL POD ♬ original sound – Barstool Sports

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Taylor Swift (33), actor Jamie Foxx (55), actor Dick Van Dyke (97), PGA golfer Rickie Fowler (34), actress Emma Corrin (27), actor Steve Buscemi (65), singer Dermot Kennedy (31), actor Christopher Plummer (would’ve been 93), and Canadian painter Emily Carr.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

