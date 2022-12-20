(@joepompliano/Twitter)

Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: The creators of Adidas and Puma are brothers.

On this day

In 1919, the Canadian Railway Association is established.

In 1957, musician Elvis Presley receives a draft notice for the U.S. Army.

In 1966, the NBA awards Seattle a team for the 1967-68 season.

In 1974, ‘The Godfather Part II” is released.

In 1991, ‘Father of the Bride’ is released.

In 1996, ‘Scream’ is released.

In 2007, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the oldest ever monarch.

National holidays

Today is National Sangria Day, Games Day, and Go Caroling Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Ukrainian city humming with generators, thanks to Kelowna contribution. Learn more here.

Police search for wanted man in Okanagan. Learn more here.

Donations help Shuswap’s U-Grow Girl host first retreat for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Learn more here.

Trending

This is the worst way to lose a football game ever…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with soccer player Kylian Mbappé (24), actor Jonah Hill (39), actress JoJo (32), television series creator Dick Wolf (76), and filmmaker Todd Phillips (52).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

