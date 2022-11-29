A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)

A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)

Feline fine after fur-raising ride on Vernon fire truck

Stowaway cat catches a ride with firefighters

A little stowaway gave firefighters a suprise back at the hall over the weekend.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services had a busy weekend, with one call in particular resulting in a fur-raising ride for a little feline.

Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Birnie Road Sunday around 2 p.m. As firefighters were busy assisting RCMP with traffic control, a bystander noticed a little black kitten near the scene.

After the incident was cleared, firefighters searched for the kitten but were unable to locate it.

A short time later, when the crew returned to the fire hall, they could hear muffled sounds of meowing that appeared to be coming from the fire engine. A search of the vehicle resulted in firefighters locating a kitten, stowed away in the engine compartment.

The kitten was safely removed and appeared to be in good condition, other than likely being a little nervous and hungry.

The crew helped care for the kitten overnight with food, water, and a warm place to sleep. The following morning, the kitten was taken to a local vet clinic.

READ MORE: Vernon students charged over CARE of environment

READ MORE: Hiker discovers dismembered moose on North Okanagan trail

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CatsfirefightersVernon

Previous story
PODCAST: HAVAN offers sound homebuilding and renovation advice

Just Posted

Penticton nurse Manny Labrador has been barred from practising for five years in B.C. after being convicted of sexual assault. (Unsplash)
Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction

Chez You chef Lucas Istace prepares dinner for a private party of 10 in West Kelowna. (Chez You/Submitted)
‘Skip-the-Dishes of private events’: Chef-at-home business launches in Okanagan

(@rap/Twitter)
Morning Start: Walmarts in America

RCMP officer's vest. (file photo)
The battle over RCMP liaison officers in schools continues in Penticton