FILE - Zach Bryan arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma. According to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan wrote that he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday night and said some things that were out of line because he was frustrated. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

FILE - Zach Bryan arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma. According to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan wrote that he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday night and said some things that were out of line because he was frustrated. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Country star Zach Bryan says he’s sorry after being briefly jailed

‘Emotions got the best of me’ singer Tweets after incident with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested and jailed briefly Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma, according to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan wrote. “I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Bryan asked for prayers and said he supports law enforcement “as much as anyone can .., and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Bryan’s representative did not immediately return messages for comment Friday morning.

Court records do not show formal charges have been filed.

Bryan, who is from Oologah, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa in northeastern Oklahoma, was booked into the Craig County jail Thursday night and later released on bond.

Bryan earned his first number-one album earlier this week. Billboard reports Bryan’s self-titled album moved 200,000 units this past week, putting it at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

READ ALSO: Lainey Wilson makes history, once again dominating CMA nominations

Law and justicePop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Someone keeps anonymously mailing cash to this B.C. RCMP detachment
Next story
B.C. teen model headed for Paris runway, Times Square jumbotron

Just Posted

Okanagan Crush Pad GM Craig Pingle paraglided to work as a unique commute around the rock slide closure of Highway 97. (Okanagan Crush Pad Facebook)
Summerland winery GM paraglides to work

It was a moving pink carnation ceremony honouring survivors and those who have died from breast cancer at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival in 2022. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Dinner and dance for breast cancer awareness ahead of Penticton’s Dragonboat Festival

A grass fire caused a stir in a remote area off Green Mountain Road Wednesday. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Grass fire erupts on Penticton Indian Band land

Wings, located at 152 Riverside Drive in Penticton, is opening its doors on Sept. 13. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
Long-awaited Wings set to open its doors in Penticton