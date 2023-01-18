Boo the bear peaks out of his den. (khgrizzlybearrefuge/ Instagram)

Boo the bear peaks out of his den. (khgrizzlybearrefuge/ Instagram)

Boo the bear bumbles out of bed near Golden

Warm temperartures brought the grizzly out of his den

He stumbled out of his slumber as warm temperatures tricked the big boy Boo into waking up.

The grizzly, located at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort bear refuge, headed down for his long winter’s nap in December. However, on Jan.14 the internet sensation emerged from his den for a look around.

According to the refuge, bears go into a state of torpor, not true hibernation, and it is common for animals to wake up in the den, and even sometimes leave the den if temperatures are higher than usual and snowpack is low, which is the case for this January so far.

But, don’t panic. Boo won’t be a grumpy bear, as he will be headed back to bed soon.

“Don’t assume everyone’s having a full sleep! South-facing slopes especially are favourite denning areas for grizzlies in the region. Don’t be surprised if you see some tracks out there,” stated the bear refuge on Instagram.

The social media post about Boo’s early rise garnered a lot of attention from the grizzly’s fans, prompting many comments, from, “silly bear” to “go back to bed, mister”.

READ MORE: More Kicking Horse closures coming in spring

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsGoldenWildlife

Previous story
Cineplex Odeon offering free popcorn – and Colonel Kernel tattoos – on Jan. 19

Just Posted

City Hall. (File photo)
Penticton to look at streamlining development variance process

A community safety report says provincial downloading has caused Penticton fire service to attend more medical emergencies, including overdoses as seen in this photo taken a few years ago. The city is asking the province to fund mental health workers to deal with the mental health crisis happening on the streets. (Western File photo)
Penticton city council sends ‘urgent’ letter for Interior Health to fund Car 40

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris serving as coaches for BCHL Top Prospects game in Penticton

Members of Penticton’s breweries presented a cheque for $3,330 to Dragonfly Pond Society with money raised from their collab beer Do Good. (Submitted)
Penticton collaboration beer ‘Do Good’ does good raising over $3K