Ducklings swim with their mother on a pond in a park during a warm spring day in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. It's a time of the year of seeing mother ducks and their babies crossing a road. A British Columbia animal rescue group is issuing tips for the public after dozens of orphan ducklings have been brought into its centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

B.C. wildlife group shares tips on duckling dilemmas, as dozens of orphans brought in

Wildlife Rescue Association of BC advice on what to do if you spot what you think is an orphan

A British Columbia animal rescue group is issuing tips for the public after dozens of orphan ducklings have been brought into its centre.

The Wildlife Rescue Association of BC says the recent warm spell in the province set off the orphan surge to its hospital.

Kimberly Stephens, the group’s hospital manager, says they expect to see more ducklings brought in and they’ll have to be cared for over the next six to eight weeks.

The group says ducklings leave their nests immediately after hatching, but they still need their families’ help to find food, stay warm and be protected.

It says if a person finds a baby duck alone they should try to protect it and wait for its mother to return, and if that doesn’t happen within an hour, the duckling should be brought to its Burnaby centre.

As for what to do if you see a duck family crossing the road, the association says human safety comes first, after that it suggests trying to gently steer the birds to the nearest waterway because trying to capture them will only frighten away the adult.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to carry Canada’s flag at crowning of King Charles in London

Just Posted

Flooding from Hayes Creek. A high streamflow advisory - not yet a flood watch or flood warning - has been issued for the Ashnola area including the Similkameen Valley. (Tulameen Fire Department Facebook)
High water levels but no flood warning yet for Similkameen Valley

Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at the Concorde Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 3. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

FILE - Britain’s King Charles III smiles during a boat trip, in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. Britain’s royal family turns the page on a new chapter with the coronation of King Charles III. Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. But the coronation Saturday is a religious ceremony that provides a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool, File)
EDITORIAL: Coronation could open discussion about the monarchy

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)
VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal