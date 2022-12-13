Opening day is early at Apex Mountain which is boasting the best fresh powder conditions they've ever seen. (Apex Mountain)

VIDEO: Best snow conditions Apex Mountain has ever seen for opening day

With an 138 cm base, great ski conditions for Friday’s opening

Thanks to huge dumps of champagne powder snow, it was heli-skiing conditions on the hills of Apex Mountain, just in time for opening day on Dec. 2.

“This will be the best opening Apex has ever had,” said James Shalman, general manager of the ski resort outside of Penticton.

Apex opened early this year, thanks to the amazing amounts of snow the mountain has been getting since early November – already boasting a base of 90 centimetres during the first week of November.

As of Dec. 13, Apex, had a base of 110 centimentres with all lifts open.

“We are months ahead of schedule as far as the base goes –you know sometimes you don’t see a base like this at least until January,” Shalman said.

