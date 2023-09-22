Thrash Wrestling hosts events throughout the Okanagan, including for charity and live music events. (Shars Photography)

Wrestling mania returning to Vernon

Thrash Wrestling’s Cause and Effect show will take place on Friday, Sept. 29 from the Schubert Centre

The exciting, bizarre, outre and extravagant world of wrestling, Thrash, is returning to Vernon this fall.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Okanagan based wrestling league will be returning to the Schubert Centre for their show, Cause and Effect.

Stars such as Riea von Slasher and The Vixen Jade will be taking on Tag Team Champions The Enterprise, Charlie Joseph and Justin Cider.

One of the most decorated and hard-working wrestlers in Canada, Bobby Sharp takes on Thrash Wrestling Champion Braydon Goss while recent Lutte Academie winner and powerhouse Kat von Heez takes on Impact Wrestling star Jody Threat. Also performing will be fan favourites Michael More, Sean Gaston, Danni Deeds, BC Interior Champion COPE, and Native American wrestling star Suma Te Woke La.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketseller.ca, or at Ebenezers in Vernon. VIP tickets include early admission at 6 p.m, choice seating and a meet and greet for just $25. General admission costs $20, which will get you into the venue at 6:30 p.m.

The action kicks off at 7 p.m. Any remaining tickets at the door will cost $25, and fans 19 and over are welcome to join the wrestlers at Status Nightclub after the show.

More information on Thrash can be found on their Facebook page.

