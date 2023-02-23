B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)

Women taking over the backcountry: Outdoor course returns to Lake Country

The course runs June 2-4

The weekend course that empowers women to be independent in the backcountry is returning to Lake Country.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman is an all-inclusive, three-day course teaching women outdoor safety and wilderness survival.

Women can learn hunting techniques, fly-fishing, archery, wild game care, and more from expert instructors at Camp Winfield.

The course is hosted by the B.C. Wildlife Federation and runs June 2-4. A list of classes is still being finalized.

Learn more about Becoming an Outdoors Woman or register before the May 7 deadline by visiting bcwf.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Building confidence, gaining independence in the Okanagan while Becoming an Outdoors Woman

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryOutdoorsWildlife

Previous story
High Court won’t hear appeal from media outlet in Jake Virtanen sex assault case
Next story
Okanagan skier soars to Canada Games gold

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service photo
Two prescribed burns coming up in South Okanagan

The Penticton Soccer Clubhouse at 550 Eckhardt Avenue West could be demolished in favour of a new facility. (Photo- Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Demolition work begins on soccer clubhouse at Penticton’s King Park

The Town of Osoyoos is looking to install universal water metering at a cost of $6 million. (File photo)
Osoyoos budget, including water meters, heads to council Feb. 28

Yasmin and Rick Thorpe, as well as the Penny Lane Legacy Fund presenting a $50,000 cheque to Okanagan College. From left to right: Bruce Hallquist, board member, Penny Lane Legacy Fund; Orv Robson, chairman, Penny Lane Legacy Fund; Alison Gibson, regional dean, Okanagan College; Helen Jackman, executive director, Okanagan College Foundation; Yasmin John Thorpe; Rick Thorpe. (Contributed)
Local couple helps create $50k bursary fund for Penticton healthcare students