VIDEO: Trio of Penticton Vees shine at B.C. Hockey League’s top prospects game

The B.C. Hockey League’s Team East prospects, including a total of six Penticton Vees. (Photo- BCHL/Twitter)

Three members of the Penticton Vees made their mark on the scoresheet during the B.C. Hockey League’s top prospects game on Friday night, Jan. 20.

NHL and NCAA scouts were on hand at the South Okanagan Events Centre to watch brothers Josh and Bradly Nadeau, as well as rookie-of-the-year frontrunner Aydar Suniev, help Team East collect a 6-2 victory while kicking off the league’s 60th-anniversary all-star weekend celebration.

Coached by Vees president Fred Harbinson and 17-year NHL defenceman Duncan Keith, the local players combined to tally four points on the night.

Along with the Nadeau brothers and Suniev, Penticton was represented by Ryan Hopkins, Gabriel Guilbault and Hiroki Gojsic. The Vees’ six players on the Team East represented the most for any single BCHL team.

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Brendan Morrison dropped the puck during the game’s pre-game ceremony. The 47-year-old will lace up the skates Saturday afternoon at Penticton’s outdoor rink for the alumni game.

While Suniev and Bradly were credited with goals on Friday, Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Brady Smith was named the game’s most valuable player.

