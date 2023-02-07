VIDEO: Penticton U11 field lacrosse team lives it up in Maple Ridge to wrap up season

The team finished the regular season with a 13-1 record to advance to the 2023 provincials

Having fun on the field sometimes means just as much as winning the game.

That’s the message Penticton’s U11 field lacrosse team wants to send to their community after representing the city in Maple Ridge on the provincial stage from Feb. 3 to 5.

The Penticton Heat team became the first squad of its kind from the city to advance to the provincial championships, after outsing teams from Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon and posting a dominant 13-1 regular season record.

Penticton’s U11 squad finished the Maple Ridge-hosted tournament with a 1-3 record, after battling squads from Langley, Richmond, Mission and Victoria.

Although falling short of advancing to the tournament’s knockout stage, the group of best friends played with pride during the team’s four games and had a lot of fun in the process.

After its final game on Saturday, Feb. 4, players from the Heat could be seen singing and dancing in the Lower Mainland rain to Katy Perry’s 2010 hit California Girls.

“Their attitudes were great and even if they didn’t play as well as they thought going into it, at the end of the day they were singing and dancing in the rain having the time of their lives,” said Kate Trahan, the team’s manager.

Nanaimo’s U11 team captured the gold medal, with Penticton serving as the Okanagan’s only representation at the provincial championships.

Penticton’s minor field lacrosse teams are back in action this September for the start of their new season.

