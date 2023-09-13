Vernon’s Pospisil paces Canada to upset over Italians in Davis Cup

Canada went 3-0 on the day to position themselves at the top of Group A

Vasek Pospisil celebrates with his Canadian teammate Alexis Galarneau after the duo defeated Italy in doubles action to wrap up a perfect 3-0 day during Davis Cup tie action in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada Photo)

Team Canada, looking to repeat as Davis Cup champions, had an extraordinary day on the court to start their defence, as they defeated host Italy in all three matches.

Coming into the Davis Cup Finals looking severely undermanned, Canada was without stalwarts Denis Shapovalov (world number 31), Felix Auger-Aliassime (number 14) and the recently rejuvenated Milos Raonic (2016 Wimbledon finalist).

In their stead were young guns Alexis Galarneau (24) , Gabriel Diallo (21) and the wily veteran from Vernon, Vasek Pospisil.

Galarneau started the day with upsetting world number 38 Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (8), 6-4, before Diallo continued the upsets by dispatching world number 18 Lorenzo Musetti, 7-5, 6-4.

The stunned crowd in Bologna, Italy had little to celebrate about, as in the final match of the day, Pospisil teamed up with Gelarneau to win their doubles match 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3) over Matteo Arnaldi and Simone Bolleli.

Canada is situated in group A with Italy, Chile and Sweden to start the 16-team finals. Top two in each group advance to the next round, which will see the final eight teams battle it out for the championship in Malaga, Spain in November.

Next on the schedule is a date with the Swedes on Thursday, Sept. 14. Sweden is coming off an 0-3 performance against the Chileans. Denis Shapovalov is expected to suit up on Thursday.

More information and a full schedule of results can be found at daviscup.com.

