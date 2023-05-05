Vernon students win provincial esports championship

The Seaton Secondary team of Aiden Forsyth, Josh Van Calsteren and Malcolm Swingle won the BC School Sports Rocket League Esports Provincial Championship (Contributed).The Seaton Secondary team of Aiden Forsyth, Josh Van Calsteren and Malcolm Swingle won the BC School Sports Rocket League Esports Provincial Championship (Contributed).
The trio locked in during play at the provincial championship (Contributed).The trio locked in during play at the provincial championship (Contributed).

Three students from W.L. Seaton Secondary are bringing home a provincial championship.

Aiden Forsyth, Josh Van Calsteren and Malcolm Swingle were victorious last weekend at the BC School Sports Rocket League Esports Provincial Championship.

Esports is video gaming, where individuals and teams take place in competitive gameplay.

The Seaton Esports team was founded last year, in preparation for the 2022-23 school year. The squad continued to practice over the summer and improve, getting ready for the spring 2023 season.

In the regular season, the trio lost just once, to Rutland Secondary School. The two teams would meet up again in the provincial final, on Saturday, April 29.

The best of seven series would go down to the wire, with each squad winning three games, setting up a do-or-die final match.

Seaton grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the match, but had to hold their nerve, after giving up two goals with just 45 seconds left.

The trio would emerge victorious with stingy defence to end the game, giving Seaton the provincial championship.

There are three leagues in B.C. high school for Esports: Rocket League, League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For more information, visit playvs.com/british-columbia.

READ MORE: Mario Kart races revved at Lake Country theatre

READ MORE: E-sports trial at B.C. high schools to start with ‘League of Legends’ team game

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SportsVernonvideo games

Previous story
Canada rugby 15s captain Sophie de Goede set to make World Series sevens debut
Next story
Vernon golf pro makes history with non-tournament 58

Just Posted

Penticton Vees captain Frank Djurasevic presented with the Ryan Hatfield Memorial Trophy. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton Vees crowned champions of BCHL’s Interior, book spot in Fred Page Cup Finals

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

The Walk for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirited individuals made their way through Penticton on Friday, May 5, otherwise known as Red Dress Day. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
PHOTOS: Red Dress Day in Penticton marks call for action

Environment Canada has issued a severe weather statement for the Okanagan Friday, May 5. (File Photo)
UPDATE: Okanagan severe thunderstorm watch ends

Pop-up banner image